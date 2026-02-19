Providence multifamily home on College Hill sells for $1.11M

PROVIDENCE – A historic two-family home on College Hill recently sold for $1.11 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The property at 260 Bowen St. is known as the James Griffith House.

The home contains two townhouse-style units, each with three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, for a total of six bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the firm.

The home, constructed in 1894, is located steps from Thayer Street and Brown University on the East Side.

The 3,336-square-foot multifamily home features high ceilings, original woodwork and detailing, and five fireplaces, according to Residential Properties. The property also includes a detached garage, on-site parking and a fenced yard with a brick courtyard patio. The home sits on about 0.12 acres of land.

Providence assessors most recently valued the property at $1.25 million for the 2025 tax year, including $487,700 attributed to land and $753,000 to the building, according to the city’s online property tax database.

Bobby Gondola, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the buyer. The seller was represented by Donna DiGiulio of Williams & Stuart Real Estate, according to the Zillow page listing the property.

The property was sold by Pauline Mitchell, of Barrington, and purchased by William Weinlandt, of Providence, according to a warranty deed filed in the city’s land evidence records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.