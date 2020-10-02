Providence nursing home workers begin three-day strike

PROVIDENCE – More than 40 nursing home workers lined both sides of Dodge Street in front of Bannister Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Providence on Friday morning, waiving yellow and blue flags and demanding for better workplace conditions.

The union that represents them, Service Employees International Union District Healthcare 1199NE, is asking for safer staffing standards, more affordable health care, better training and wage increases.

Tenah Nimmo-Powell is a certified nursing assistant that worked the overnight shift before joining the crowd at 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

“We’re the lowest paid nursing home in the state,” said Nimma-Powell, who said Bannister was an “inhumane workplace.”

She contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, which was traced back to Bannister, and ended up passing it to her husband.

It’s been nearly two months since nursing home staff workers at five facilities, including Bannister, promised that they would postpone any type of strike because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and a plea from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Caregivers will be outside the Center to strike for three days after Bannister, which is owned by Centers Health Care in New York, “refused” to accept workers’ proposals to improve staffing and wages, according to union spokeswoman Amelia Abromaitis.

The strike comes after news broke that caregivers at both Charlesgate Center and Greenville Center agreed on contract settlements that guaranteed residents more than 4.1 hours of daily hands-on care at Greenville and more than double the current hours of care per resident at Charlesgate, according to the union. The contract also included protection against mandatory overtime, wage increases, more affordable health care and language that ensured increase nursing home funding at the state level to go directly toward worker wages.

Rep. Scott Slater, D-Providence, who co-sponsored a bill that would help wages and staffing levels, was also outside with the workers on Friday morning, waiving an SEIU flag.

“This is important. We call them heroes all the time. But we need to prove it and pay them a living wage,” said Slater. “I’m here in solidarity.”

Raimondo, who penned a letter to SEIU President Patrick Quinn this past summer, asking for the workers to hold off on a strike, had supported Slater’s legislation. However, back in late July, she did not think it was an appropriate time for health care workers to go on strike, given the current health crisis.

Raimondo’s office did not immediately reply to requests from Providence Business News to comment on the three-day strike that began on Friday morning.

“These workers are less concerned about pay as they are about safe staffing levels and providing care to these patients,” said Slater, who said there hasn’t been enough COVID-19 tests provided to these workers. “We test Providence College students more than direct care staff.”

Care Health Centers spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz, which is the company that owns Bannister said that like many other long-term care facilities in the state, have been under regulatory and financial stress throughout the pandemic.

“As a result we are at a point in time where it is not feasible to add a new large financial commitment,” said Jacomowitz in a statement on Friday. “Bannister Center understands and empathizes with our employees and therefore offered the employees a short-term contract with an immediate bump in pay, a reduction in health care premiums, and a COVID-19 hazard pay bonus.”

Jacomowitz said the goal of the offer was to provide employees with something now and then reopen negotiations in another year, when “we are hopefully through this pandemic.”

The union rejected the offer.

Jacomowitz also said that Care Health Centers arranged to cover the facility with temporary nurses and other health care workers so that the residents were still able to receive care as the strike continues throughout the weekend and into Monday.

According to Adanjesus Marin, the lead organizer for the Lifelong Care team that put on the strike, there’s no reason that Bannister shouldn’t be paying these workers more.

“These people only make 50 cents more than minimum wage,” said Marin. “Don’t put out a sign that says we’re heroes and then not treat us as such.”

PBN could not confirm the average pay of Bannister employees.

Rose Francois, another CNA at Bannister, said she felt as though she didn’t have a choice but strike today, and for the rest of the weekend. She said because of the staff shortage, many of the workers don’t have time to conduct the necessary steps to prevent COVID-19 before they are “running to care for the next patient.”

“I put my life at risk everyday for almost nothing,” said Francois. “We deserve better. [The residents] deserve better.”

Alexa Gagosz is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Gagosz@PBN.com. You may also follow her on Twitter at @AlexaGagosz.