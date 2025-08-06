Providence officials celebrate DPW office building relocation

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley joined city officials and administration members on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the relocation of the city’s Department of Public Works offices to 75 Chapman St.

This new facility is strategically situated adjacent to the site where the city plans to construct a state-of-the-art DPW garage, which will serve as the central hub for highway and fleet operations. The new garage will be designed to be carbon neutral, aligning with Providence’s long-term sustainability objectives.

“From filling potholes and plowing snow to responding to emergencies, these teams keep Providence operating around the clock,” Smiley said. “The teams in this building are responsible for everything from engineering projects such as sidewalks and the hurricane barrier to environmental services like trash management and rodent control.”

The Chapman Street office will house the divisions of engineering, environmental services, traffic engineering, curbside management, and the department’s fiscal and leadership teams.

The city’s Department of Inspection and Standards will relocate to the campus this fall, providing one location for all permitting and building needs in the city.

Public Works Director Patricia Coyne-Fague said the new building “provides a safer, more efficient environment that better supports the work we do.

“It’s a major step forward for the department and an investment in the future of public works in Providence,” she said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.