Providence officials: It’s time for Capital Center Commission to disband

By
-
THE CITY'S Capital Center Commission was founded in 1981 to lead redevelopment of the northern portion of downtown. Now, the commission, which played a crucial role in Providence's transformation, is on the chopping block/ PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON

PROVIDENCE – The city’s Capital Center Commission was established in 1981 to lead the massive transformation of what was once a 70-acre wasteland between the old train station downtown and the Statehouse. Now the quasi-public commission may disappear after more than 40 years of overseeing the design and development of what became a key part

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display