PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley wants to give City Hall a face lift. City officials are investing in multiple restoration projects at City Hall, located at 25 Dorrance St. The first project is a $10 million effort to repair the building’s exterior, said Samara Pinto, spokesperson for Smiley. The project would use a 3D

The project would use a 3D laser scan by DBVW Architects to restore City Hall’s "historic appearance," Pinto said.

On May 12, the Providence Downtown Design Review Committee is set to discuss a pre-application from city officials to replace the "slate and flat roofing system" on City Hall’s dome and the front two pavilions, according to the meeting agenda. The proposal, which is the first of several phases to restore roof systems, masonry and windows, also includes repairing the building’s gutters and to restore all decorative metalwork.

The committee does not plan to take a vote or public comment on the proposal, according to the meeting agenda. There will be an opportunity for community members to comment once a formal application has been submitted.

The city’s facilities team have completed interior repairs and renovations, with the last major improvements to City Hall taking place in 1979, Pinto said. A ‘comprehensive structural evaluation’ is underway now.

