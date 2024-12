Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley alongside city officials and actors from Trinity Repertory Company’s “A Christmas Carol” opened the city’s downtown outdoor ice rink Monday.

These upgrades not only strengthen the rink’s infrastructure but also reinforce the city’s commitment to sustainability and climate resiliency, the city said.

“The Providence Ice Rink has long been a cherished destination for families and visitors and with these upgrades, we’re ensuring it remains a vibrant, sustainable part of downtown for years to come,” Smiley said. “This investment reflects our commitment to providing a space where the community can come together to enjoy skating, seasonal events and all that Providence has to offer. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this new upgraded space will have across our downtown community.”

Guests can enjoy ice skating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily until early March 2025, weather permitting. Ice bumper cars will be available Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 to 10 a.m.

Visitors are welcome to bring their skates or have the option to rent a pair on-site.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to the ice-skating rink – a tradition that brings so much joy to our city every winter,” said City Council President Rachel Miller. “This year is special because we are also celebrating renovations. With a new energy efficient cooling system, we’re cutting costs, extending the skating season and ensuring this space remains a hub for connection and fun in the heart of downtown for years to come.”