PROVIDENCE – The Providence Place mall is ueveral new security measures, including requiring teens under 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 5 p.m. The mall, which went into receivership last year after the former owners defaulted on a $259 million debt owed to its creditor, announced the rule Monday in a "broader effort to revitalize [the mall], attract new tenants and enhance the overall visitor experience," according to receiver John Dorsey. “The safety and well-being of our community are our top priorities. These extra safety measures and improvements reflect our dedication to creating a secure and welcoming environment for everyone who visits and works at the mall,” Dorsey said. "We are committed to transparency and will continue to engage with our patrons, tenants and the community as we implement these enhancements. Our goal is to restore and instill confidence in Providence Place as a safe and vibrant destination." The biggest change to the mall's security measures is the mall's Youth Guidance Program, which states "youths under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by and always remain with a parent or supervising adult [21+] after 5:00 p.m. daily." The rule went into effect March 24 andSeveral malls across the country, including New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, have implemented similar youth-supervision policies. The policy comes amidst concerns over youth-driven crime at Providence Place. In January, police reported that multiple teenagers were arrested following an assault and robbery at the mall's skybridge. Another group of juveniles is accused of robbing a man of his iPhone just a month prior.Meanwhile, Dorsey in a news release said that the mall will be collaborating with the Providence Police Department’s Special Response Team to address trespassing issues. "Trespassers are being prosecuted to the fullest extent, ensuring a secure environment for all," he said. The mall will see increased hours for security personnel, and tSurveillance cameras are similarly being replaced and upgraded to improve capabilities, according to Dorsey.As for the mall's parking garage,The mallDorsey could not immediately be reached for comment. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.