Providence Preservation Society lists 2022 most endangered properties

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society Monday released its 2022 Most Endangered Properties List during its 64th annual meeting held virtually.

The list highlights places of architectural, historical and cultural significance vulnerable to loss and promotes good, sustainable preservation solutions that save sites and benefit the communities around them.

Properties listed are:

Industrial Trust Co. Building, also known as the “Superman” building, 111 Westminster St. This building has been on the list for several years.

Broad Street Synagogue, also known as Temple Beth-El, 688 Broad St. This property has been on the list 10 times and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

Providence Gas Co. Purifier House, 200 Allens Ave. This four-story building is a recognizable landmark on Allens Avenue with its brick façade, industrial-style windows and arched roof. The property is notable as an isolated and rare survivor from the earliest industrial period of the Providence Harbor and witness to dramatic changes in industry and the waterfront.

Rhodes Street National Register Historic District, Janes and Rhodes streets. The property was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 in recognition of its significance “as a well-preserved collection of high-quality 19-century domestic architecture and as a representative of the development of South Providence as a Victorian neighborhood.”

Grace Church Cemetery, 10 Elmwood Ave. The society listed this property to draw wider attention to burial grounds and cemeteries throughout the city that are suffering from vandalism or neglect.

Cathedral of St. John, 271 North Main St. The church constructed with Smithfield stone with brownstone trim has stood on North Main Street for 212 years.

Tockwotton Fox Point Cape Verdean Community, Fox Point. This site is listed to explore the preservation of its intangible culture and history.

Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 883 Eddy St. The property is currently being renovated after a devastating fire on Christmas Day in 2020.

Urban League of Rhode Island Building, 246 Prairie Ave. This late 20th-century commercial building serves as a gateway to the residential neighborhood to the west.

Also on Monday, society membership voted to ratify five new members to the board of trustees: Johnathan Pitts Wiley, Jared Sugerman, Rochelle Lee, Joanna Doherty and Antonieta Falconi.

