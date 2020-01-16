Providence Preservation Society to unveil most endangered properties list Jan. 23

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Preservation Society will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 23 at the Pavilion at Grace Church downtown.

The 2020 Most Endangered Properties list will be unveiled, and keynote speaker Marisa Angell Brown will speak on the importance of preservation education.

Advance registration is required but the event is free.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -