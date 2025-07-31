Providence Public Library lays off 5 staffers, federal funds remain in doubt

By
-
THE PROVIDENCE PUBLIC LIBRARY has cut five staff positions and notified an additional six that they may be laid off. PBN FILE PHOTO/JAMES BESSETTE

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public Library has confirmed that five staffers have been laid off and that notices were sent to an additional six union members as the organization awaits word on the status of relied-upon federal funds funneled through the R.I. Department of Education and other state agencies. Tonia Mason, PPL marketing and communication

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spine-Related Pain Is Complex — Dr. Diana Douleh Helps Patients Find a Clearer Path Forward

Neck, arm, back, and leg pain affects millions of adults each year—and as we age,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display