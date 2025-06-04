Providence schools tentatively reach new 3-year contract with teachers union

PROVIDENCE – A new three-year tentative collective bargaining agreement has been reached between the Providence Teachers Union and the city’s public school district, school officials announced late Wednesday.
The Providence Public School District and R.I. Department of Education say that city teachers will receive wage increases over the life of the contract through the last day of the 2026-27 academic year. Teachers will get a 1% wage increase retroactive to January and then a 2.25% increase in November.
Then, teachers will see a 3.75% wage increase in September 2026 and then a 1.25% wage increase on the last day of school in 2027, PPSD says. The district also says the contract maintains “existing” hiring processes, class sizes and caseloads. Stipends, longevity bonuses and paid leave do not change under the new deal, school officials say.
Also the contract also “modestly” increases employee health care contributions in year three, PPSD says.
The new contract comes after lengthy negotiations from both sides and where teachers worked without a new contract for the entire academic year. Back in June 2023, the two sides agreed to a one-year contract
that ran until Aug. 31, 2024.
Now, school officials say the new three-year deal between PPSD and the teachers union supports long-term stability, enhances student learning time, and continues the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility.
“This agreement reflects months of thoughtful negotiations on behalf of 1,800 Providence teachers,” PTU President Cindy Robles said in a statement. “Furthermore, it supports a shared vision for improving public education, creating positive learning environments, and providing supportive working places for all of our educators.”
Providence School Superintendent Javier Montañez said Wednesday in a statement that the new contract marks progress for the district. He also said that with a focus on academic instruction, student learning time and a long-term vision, PPSD is confident that this new agreement “is a strong strategic move for all parties involved.”
The new contract is still subject to ratification by both the full teachers union membership and the R.I. Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, PPSD and union officials say.
