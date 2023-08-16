Providence seeks vendors to upgrade city’s PVD311 system

PROVIDENCE – A request for proposals has been issued by the city as it seeks to upgrade the city’s PVD311 system, a direct phone line that residents, businesses and visitors can use to report problems or request city services.

City officials say the aim of the upgrade is to make the system more effective and efficient. Funding for the $100,000 project was included in the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget, and vendors will have until Sept. 11 to submit proposals.

In a community satisfaction survey that was distributed earlier this year, 70% of those who responded said they were unaware of the current PVD311 system, the city said. There are currently 81,271 registered PVD311 users, according to the city.

“The first step in becoming the best-run city in the country is ensuring that the services our residents and local businesses rely on are done efficiently and on time, every time,” Mayor Brett P. Smiley said in a news release. “Investing in a modern, accessible and easy-to-use PVD311 system is the most effective way to make sure City Hall becomes an asset to every resident and business owner within our 20 square miles. This investment will help us proactively share important information with our neighbors and make it easier for the community to bring their concerns to our attention.”

