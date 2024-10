Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The city has agreed to pay Skyline at Waterplace LLC nearly $278,000 to evict the company from the downtown special events venue it has leased since 2016. WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Oct. 18 the city will pay the venue a one-time payment of $277,905, which is comprised of rent collected by the city

PROVIDENCE – The city has agreed to pay Skyline at Waterplace LLC nearly $278,000 to evict the company from the downtown special events venue it has leased since 2016.

WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Oct. 18

the city will pay the venue a one-time payment of $277,905, which is comprised of rent collected by the city from Skyline during its eviction process and subsequent appeal.

The money, which the city held in escrow,

has to be paid in full within 30 days of the finalized agreement, which was signed on Oct. 16.

In a statement to WPRI,

Mayor Brett Smiley called the settlement the “best possible outcome” for the city and those involved with the property.

“We will now shift our focus to the future of this space, which can be a great asset to the city,” Smiley told WPRI.

Skyline’s lawyer, Michael Lepizzera, told WPRI, “The settlement concludes a business transaction and major investment” by his client.

“While Skyline is disappointed it was not able to realize the fruits of its business investment, this amicable settlement ... allows the city to hopefully repurpose a unique site,” Lepizzera said.

The administration had been attempting to evict the tenant in District Court since April 2023, alleging issues ranging from back due taxes, fire code violations and unpaid rent, and sought a $270,000 payment for money owed from December 2019 to August 1, 2023.

The city also demanded Mota provide documentation of any improvements and repairs made on the property since December 2019.

The company, which had received several rental abatements under former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, argued that it was promised additional relief under the current administration, an assertion disputed by the city.

A judge in November initially granted the city’s motion for eviction, which was then appealed in Superior Court, with an eviction trial slated for this fall.

On Aug. 27 Providence Police were summoned to Skyline for a report of a “significantly decomposed body,” according to the police report, which said the venue had been closed since July 27 but that the death did not appear to be suspicious.

Skyline held a memorial “send off” for the victim on Sept. 8, who they identified as former employee Miguel Perez, according to social media posts by the company on Sept. 19.

The Providence Parks Department will take over management of the three-story venue at 1 Finance Way.