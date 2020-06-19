Providence strikes ‘plantations’ from city documents, ceremonies

PROVIDENCE – The “plantations” portion of the official state name will no longer appear in Providence city government documents and official ceremonies under an executive order signed by Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Friday.

The decision comes amid renewed scrutiny on the ties to slavery associated with the official State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations name. Efforts to strike the phrase at the state level are also moving forward, with a bill approved by the Rhode Island Senate Thursday that seeks to put the decision before voters in a ballot referendum.

Elorza in a statement framed the city’s decision as part of a commitment to an “active and anti-racist stance.”

“Though this does not correct generations of pain and violence against our Black and Indigenous residents, this Juneteenth we can take this step to build a better, brighter future together,” Elorza said.

The proposal stemmed from the mayor’s African American Ambassador Group, created to improve communication between the city administration and the community regarding COVID-19 information and resources. The group has since expanded its focus to include improving racial equity.

“The reference to the Providence Plantations in our state’s name, while not a direct reference to slavery, serves as a hurtful reminder of the early years of our state in which slavery played a pivotal role in forming the foundation of Rhode Island’s economy and has caused much harm,” City Council President Sabina Matos said in a statement.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.