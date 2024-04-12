Providence to host nation’s first state-regulated overdose prevention center

ONE OF A KIND: This overdose prevention center on Willard Avenue in Providence will be the first state-regulated facility of its kind in the country when it opens later this year.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
ONE OF A KIND: This overdose prevention center on Willard Avenue in Providence will be the first state-regulated facility of its kind in the country when it opens later this year.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

The first-ever state-regulated overdose prevention center in the country is on track to open later this year at 45 Willard Ave. in Providence. An overdose prevention center, also known as a supervised injection site, is a designated place where users of pre-obtained illicit drugs such as heroin can get high while being monitored by trained

