Providence to regain school district control July 1; mayor surprised by timing

Updated at 2:09 p.m.

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MAYOR BRETT P. Smiley said Thursday he was surprised by the timing of news that the city’s public schools will return to local control after more than six years under state oversight. / PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS / MATTHEW McNULTY

PROVIDENCE – The city’s public school district will return to local control July 1, ending the state’s six-year control, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Thursday. The state’s takeover of the schools, which began in 2019, was originally scheduled to run through October 2027, according to the R.I. Department of Education’s transition plan. Smiley said Thursday

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