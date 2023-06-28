Unemployment in Providence-Warwick area falls in May

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 2.8% in May, a decrease from 3.1% one month ago and the same as May 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in May was 3.4%, the same as a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were lower in May than a year earlier in 177 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, higher in 158 areas and unchanged in 54.

There were 19,172 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in May, down from 21,713 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 697,565, a decline from 703,252 from one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in May, the unemployment rate was 3%, a decline from 3.7% one month prior and 4.8% in May 2022.

