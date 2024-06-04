Providence’s historic Corliss-Carrington House sells for record $6.85M

By
-
THE CORLISS-CARRINGTON HOUSE at 66 Williams St. in Providence with more than 12,000 square-feet of living spare was recently sold by prominent businessman Lorne Adrain for $6.85 million, making it the most expensive home sale in city history, according to Compass Real Estate, which represented the seller. / COURTESY COMPASS REAL ESTATE
THE CORLISS-CARRINGTON HOUSE at 66 Williams St. in Providence with more than 12,000 square-feet of living spare was recently sold by prominent businessman Lorne Adrain for $6.85 million, making it the most expensive home sale in city history, according to Compass Real Estate, which represented the seller. / COURTESY COMPASS REAL ESTATE

PROVIDENCE – A historic home in the College Hill neighborhood with more than 12,000 square feet of living space recently sold for $6.85 million, making it the most expensive home sale in city history, according to Compass Real Estate, which represented the seller, prominent insurance executive and former mayoral candidate Lorne Adrain. The home at

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display