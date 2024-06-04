Providence’s historic Corliss-Carrington House sells for record $6.85M

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

PROVIDENCE – A historic home in the College Hill neighborhood with more than 12,000 square feet of living space recently sold for $6.85 million, making it the most expensive home sale in city history, according to Compass Real Estate, which represented the seller, prominent insurance executive and former mayoral candidate Lorne Adrain. The home at

The home at 66 Williams St., originally built with two floors in 1810 by prominent Providence businessman John Corliss, features 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Edward Carrington purchased the home in 1812 and added a third floor and porch to the structure which sits on 33,508 square feet of land, according to property records.

The house remained in the Carrington family until 1936 and was declared a National Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1970.

"What a special historic property – the absolute best in luxury real estate on the East Side of Providence,” said Nelson Taylor of Compass Real Estate.

The home was most recently assessed by the city in fiscal year 2023 at $5.25 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was purchased by the Noordersingel Trust, according to city records.

Adrain purchased the house in 2019 for $4.6 million. Before that, it had been the home of former Providence Journal publisher Stephen Hamblett, who died in 2005. Adrain ran for Providence mayor in 2014.