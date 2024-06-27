Pryor to step down as R.I. housing secretary next month

PROVIDENCE – Stefan Pryor is stepping down next month from his post as Rhode Island’s housing secretary to take a job outside of government.
Olivia DaRocha, spokesperson for Gov. Daniel J. McKee, confirmed Thursday to Providence Business News that Pryor – who has been housing secretary since January 2023
– will leave state service to “pursue an opportunity in the private sector.”
Neither Pryor nor DaRocha told PBN where Pryor is leaving to. According to a report from WPRI-TV CBS 12, Pryor is leaving his post next month to accept a job with an out-of-state investment firm that specializes in manufacturing, housing and education. Pryor will still work in Rhode Island at his new job, the television station reported.
DaRocha said Pryor will serve as housing secretary for approximately two weeks and an interim secretary will be named on Pryor’s last day.
“We thank Stefan for his work over the last year and a half standing up our new housing department, overseeing Rhode Island’s historic investment in housing, and serving the state of Rhode Island in his different capacities,” DaRocha said in a statement. “The governor looks forward to continuing this important work with the [R.I.] General Assembly and our community partners to increase housing production and affordability across Rhode Island.”
In a statement to PBN, Pryor said he discussed with McKee about doing the housing secretary job for a year “in order to start up the new Housing Department and catalyze needed housing activity.”
“While I transition now to a position in the private sector, I hope to continue contributing to Rhode Island’s progress in meaningful ways going forward,” Pryor said. “I’m also very grateful to the R.I. Housing Department and [R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.] team members as well as the developers, builders, realtors, advocates and other practitioners and partners who make it happen every day.”
Pryor’s resignation marks another leadership change within the state’s housing department in a short period of time. Pryor in early 2023 was brought aboard as housing secretary at McKee’s request after Pryor previously served as the state’s first commerce secretary from 2015 until June 2022 when he resigned to run for state treasurer that year. He subsequently lost in the Democratic primary to former Central Falls mayor and current R.I. Treasurer James A. Diossa.
Pryor took over as housing secretary after the resignation of Josh Saal
. Saal at the time faced months of public scrutiny and criticism from top lawmakers over his leadership of the housing department.
At the time, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, who sponsored the original legislation that created the cabinet position, said in a statement reiterating his “disappointment in the lack of progress” under Saal’s leadership, citing housing reports recently submitted to the General Assembly that he said were “inadequate.”
Since Pryor became secretary, there has been some movement toward addressing the state’s housing crisis. In May, developers across Rhode Island received $102 million in funding awards
for various housing and community construction projects. About 60% of the funding – $63 million – comes from the state’s share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and other state funding sources to address housing and homelessness within the state, officials say. Plus, approximately $47.2 million was awarded to seven contractors to construct nine developments within Rhode Island’s capital city.
Pryor also said in the statement the state has financed approximately 2,600 units of housing, achieved a 32% increase in homeless shelter beds compared to the previous winter and secured authorization for the largest housing bond in the state's history to appear on the ballot – a $120 million bond that voters will decide on this November that was included in the approved 2025 state fiscal year budget
.
“In short, we have laid important groundwork for the state to address its housing challenges. But the work is far from done – continuing commitment and investment are required,” Pryor said.
However, the $220 million renovation project for the former Industrial Trust Co. building, commonly known as the “Superman” building, had been delayed before it finally began in October 2023. But Pryor publicly stated that the project may require additional funding
above and beyond what has already been secured.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette. PBN staff reporter Katie Castellani contributed to this report.