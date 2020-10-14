PUA filings increase by 7.5K last week

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings in Rhode Island increased by 7,452 last week, to 310,887, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

PUA filings in the state totaled 7,532 one week prior. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said there were 39,164 individuals who received PUA benefits last week in the state.

There were also 2,743 COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings last week, a decline from 2,439 one week prior.

To date, COVID-19-related UI filings total 228,113.

Regular UI filings totaled 1,060 last week.

There were 77,742 Rhode Islanders that claimed some form of unemployment benefit in the state, including PUA, for the week ended Oct. 11.

There were also 156 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, an increase from 78 one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 15,459 to date.

Chris Bergenheim is PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.