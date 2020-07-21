PUA weekly filings rise by over 15K in R.I.; most since April

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings increased by 15,760 from July 13-19, an increase from 10,692 one week prior, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Tuesday.

It was the highest number of weekly PUA filings in the state since the first week the federally backed program was offered, when 22,763 filings were made. The program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

COVID-19-specific unemployment insurance filings last week totaled 3,027, a decline of 775 week to week. Regular UI claims for the week totaled 947.

Total employment filings in the state total 318,740 since March 9. Of those, 189,272 are COVID-19 UI filings and 111,730 are PUA filings.

All initial unemployment filings in the state totaled 19,734 last week, an increase from 15,435 one week prior. Total weekly filings have been trending up in the state since the week of June 8, largely due to rising PUA filings.

Temporary Disability Claims due to COVID 19 totaled 105 last week, an increase from 85 one week prior. All TDI claims for the week totaled 936, nearly level with one week prior. To date, COVID-19 TDI claims have represented 46.9% of the 30,154 TDI filings since March 9.