PUA weekly filings tick down to 4.1K

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment-assistance filings totaled 4,100 last week, a decline from 5,073 one week prior, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

The DLT said 36,336 individuals received PUA benefits last week in Rhode Island.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings totaled 2,735, an increase from 2,665 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 UI filings total 238,445.

Regular UI claims totaled 1,067 last week.

There were 72,135 Rhode Islanders who claimed some form of unemployment benefit, including PUA, for the week ended Nov. 1.

There were also 2,301 COVID-19-related Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings last week, level with one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 16,416 to date.