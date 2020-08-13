Public art installation destroyed by fire in I-195 Redevelopment District

PROVIDENCE – An artwork intended to prompt reflection on environmental damage has been destroyed by fire.

The work – “Like a Buoy, Like a Barrel” – was created by New York artist Steven Siegel in 2019. It occupied a prominent space outside the Wexford Science & Technology building, called Point225, at 225 Dyer St.

The project was installed by The Avenue Concept, a nonprofit that has advocated for more public art in Providence for years.

The sculpture was destroyed over the weekend, according to a notice from City Councilman John Goncalves, who represents the area.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t know yet the details of the cause of the fire. What I do know is this: Our community will not stand for the destruction of public or private property,” Goncalves said.

The work was commissioned by the building owner, Wexford Science & Technology, as well as The Avenue Concept.

Point225 opened about a year ago. The 200,000-square-foot building is home to CIC Providence and Brown University’s School of Professional Studies, as well as District Hall, a public meeting space.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.