Pulitzer-winning Brown historian killed in E.P. parking lot crash

Updated at 2:40 p.m.

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GORDON S. WOOD, Pulitzer-prize winning American Revolution Historian and emeritus professor of History at Brown University, has died at the age of 92.

PROVIDENCE – Gordon S. Wood, Pulitzer Prize-winning American Revolution historian and emeritus professor of history at Brown University, has died at the age of 92 after being hit by a vehicle, multiple news outlets reported Monday.  Wood died Sunday at Rhode Island Hospital after being struck by a motorist in the parking lot at Shaw’s

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