MIDDLETOWN – Technology-services provider Purvis Systems Inc. has been awarded a $37.3 million contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. Under the five-year pact, Purvis will support the NUWC Maritime Special Projects Office, Code 349, in its role as the technical design agent, acquisition engineering agent and in-service engineering agent for special submarine

Systems supported under the contract also include acoustic intelligence and acoustic systems, platform integration systems, communication systems, networks, special purpose augmentation systems, special purpose carry-on-equipment and equipment that interfaces with these systems.

“Purvis is honored to have been selected by NUWC to continue providing these services in support of mission-critical systems for the fleet,” said Joe Drago, CEO of Purvis.

Purvis has supported the NUWC Maritime Special Projects Office, Code 349, since 2010. The company

has more than 50 years of experience supporting the Department of Defense and public-safety organizations nationwide.