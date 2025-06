Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Tuesday unveiled the details of this year’s PVD Fest being held Sept. 5 and 6, with a rain date slated for Sept. 7.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of PVDFest in 2025, an event that continues to showcase the incredible creativity, culture and community that make Providence so distinctive,” Smiley said. “Each year, PVDfest brings neighbors together from across the city and beyond to celebrate our vibrant arts scene and the diversity that defines us.”

As in previous years, PVD Fest will feature

music, dance, food trucks and immersive art experiences.

Squonk, a live multimedia experience, will return, and so too will a mural battle – curated by prominent local artist AGONZA –

where local artists will compete in a live "paint off" that engages spectators.

“ PVDFest invites everyone into a living, breathing work of art that spills across the streets of downtown Providence,” said

Kathleen Pletcher

, executive artistic director of FirstWorks, the event's founding producing partner . “ It’s a joy to collaborate with extraordinary artists and our partners across the c ity to create moments of wonder that reflect the spirit of our community and the power of the arts to connect and uplift us.

Pneuhaus, an art and design studio in East Providence that specializes in playful transformations of public space, will unveil an all-new illuminated installation and inflatable designs, accompanied by additional lighting activations in Burnside Park.

Haus of Codec of Providence will host an illuminated market on the night of Sept. 5, showcasing LGBTQIA+ vendors, artists, and performers in a vibrant, nighttime marketplace.

Motif Magazine is teaming up with PVDFest this year to bring its signature battle of the bands while The Road to PVDFest, curated by Juan “J’Juan” Wilson Jr. and Anjelll Newman, will host a three-round hip-hop competition.

More performances, food vendors, and more will be announced in the coming months, city officials said.