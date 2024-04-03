Quonset Business Park announces total employment has grown to 14K-plus jobs

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Fifteen months after the business park hit 13,000 jobs, the Quonset Development Corp. on Tuesday announced that the park has hit a new milestone, now employing more than 14,000 workers.

As of this week, Quonset Business Park has a total of 14,379 jobs at 239 companies, according to the Quonset Development Corp.

The business park is also expanding its physical footprint alongside its workforce. Last year, construction crews completed a new 70,000-square-foot office and industrial space in the park, with another three buildings totaling 100,000 square feet slated for completion in 2024.

The park is also making upgrades to the Port of Davisville, a top-10 auto importer in North America. These updates will support wind energy products off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut, including the Revolution Wind project.

State officials cited the business park’s job growth as an incentive to continue investing in Quonset, and the Port of Davisville in particular.

“This latest milestone shows Quonset continues to be a major asset to our economic momentum – helping ensure we remain competitive by growing our workforce and leveraging the strategic advantages we offer as a state,” R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner said in a statement.

