Quonset Business Park surpasses 15,000th job milestone

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Twenty years after its founding, Quonset Business Park this week celebrated its 15,000th job.

State officials and Quonset Development Corp. leaders gathered at Hayward Industries on Oct. 27 to mark the occasion, which the quasi-state agency described as “a major economic milestone.”

“Surpassing the 15,000-job threshold is an accomplishment that represents the collective efforts of hundreds of people who worked over several decades to make the business park the success it is today,” QDC Managing Director Steven J. King said in a statement. “I am grateful to our current and former federal, state and local leaders, as well as the QDC staff – past and present – who believed in the vision that’s been achieved and that we celebrate together today.”

Hayward Industries, which is located at the business park, hosts the honorary 15,000th employee, University of Rhode Island graduate Owen Surette of Providence. The company designs, manufactures and markets pool and outdoor living equipment such as pumps, filters, heaters and automation systems.

The park hosts 252 companies, according to QDC data, and includes the Port of Davisville, a top 10 auto importer in North America.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.