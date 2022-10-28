Quonset Point receiving additional $11.25M in federal funds to rehab Pier 1

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Rhode Island’s largest industrial business park will be infused with more federal money to help with infrastructure improvements.

The state’s congressional delegation – Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Reps. James R. Langevin and David N. Cicilline, D-R.I. – announced Thursday that Quonset Business Park will receive an additional $11.25 million in federal funding to upgrade Pier 1’s north berth in the Port of Davisville. The rehabilitation project, the delegation said, will boost the park’s capacity to compete in the growing offshore wind development market.

The delegation says Pier 1 in 2020 received $11.1 million from the federal government via the Port Infrastructure Development Program to finance the first phase of improvements to Pier 1. The project to rehab the 1941-era pier includes demolishing and removing existing material, building about 32,000 square feet of pier deck, foundation and pile caps, adding 20 mooring bollards and 20 berthing fenders.

The project, the delegation says, will also create greater access to upland terminal space and to an additional 215 acres of developmental land.

“This is another smart investment in unlocking Quonset’s economic potential, utilizing our assets, and helping Rhode Island compete for the clean-energy jobs of the future,” Reed said in a statement. “This investment will position Quonset to bring more jobs and economic opportunities to Rhode Island through its existing auto shipping services and the growing offshore wind industry.”

Quonset Development Corp. Managing Director Steven King said in a statement that modernizing Pier 1 will ensure Port of Davisville will be continually used as a “strategic location” for jobs and activity in the maritime industry “for decades to come.”

