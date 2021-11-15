Quonset welcomes offshore wind support, seafood delivery companies to flex industrial campus

NORTH KINGSTOWN — Quonset Business Park welcomed two new companies to its flex industrial campus on Monday as it celebrated the official opening of the campus’ latest completed building.

The industrial campus, which opened its fourth building at a Monday morning ribbon cutting ceremony, will now house Survitec, a United Kingdom-based company producing marine, energy, aerospace and defense survival technology; and seafood delivery company PrimeFish Seafood.

Survitec’s Quonset location will serve as its “flagship ‘U.S. offshore wind hub,” according to Mads Enemark Nørgreen, head of the company’s U.S. Offshore Wind division.

“Now, our customers in the region will have better access to the most advanced survival technology solutions, including our popular offshore PPE rental program,” Nørgreen said in a statement.

Servitec produces gear such as lifejackets, life-rafts, immersion suits, and fire safety and turbine escape devices. The company previously acquired Hansen Protection, a personal protection equipment company, and offshore wind PPE rental supplier HeliPPE.

PrimeFish Seafood, which traces back to the opening of Providence’s Seaside Fish Market in 1947, began selling product online in 2020.

Quonset established the flex industrial campus in 2017 to provide manufacturing, assembly, warehouse and office space for growing businesses, according to Quonset Development Corp.

The three other flex industrial campus buildings are fully leased, and six companies employing a total of 40 people occupy the campus.

The fourth building, which received a $3.2 million investment from Quonset and its development partner Flex Technology Park LLC, contains six leasable spaces that range in size from 2,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet.

In a statement, QDC Managing Director Steven J. King called it “exciting to see Survitec choose Quonset to expand their offshore wind support services in the United States and PrimeFish Seafood become the latest in a growing sector of seafood companies.”

The announcement also drew support from Lt. Gov. Sabina A. Matos.

“The green economy is an integral part of our state’s growing business ecosystem,” Matos said, “and whether it be sustainable fishing or harnessing the power of wind to create renewable energy, we are leading the way.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com