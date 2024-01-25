Quonset’s Seaview Railway reports record-breaking 2023

NORTH KINGSTOWN – More than 7,500 cars passed through Quonset Business Park last year, making 2023 the Seaview Railroad's highest year on record for rail car volume. The approximately 14-mile Seaview Railroad connects Quonset and the Port of Davisville with 14 direct customers of the business park, according to the railway, and transported 7,513 cars total in 2023. In a statement, Quonset Development Corporation managing director Steven J. King called the Seaview "critically important to Rhode Island’s economy.” "The Seaview Railroad’s all-time record-breaking year has helped Quonset secure its position as the region’s premier destination to start or grow a business,” King said. Seaview anticipates "continued growth at Quonset," said Eric Moffett, president of the Seaview Transportation Company and Railroad. “We look forward to moving even more cargo next year, and expanding our services to make our state a better place for people to live, work and visit." The Seaview's increased volume was also assisted by a partnership with the Providence and Worcester Railroad, said Ed Foley, P&W assistance vice president of marketing and sales. "The entire P&W team congratulates Seaview and Quonset Development Corporation on their latest milestone and stands ready and well-positioned to jointly develop additional growth opportunities for all parties in the near term," Foley said in a statement. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.