R.I. accidental overdose deaths decline for third straight year in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Accidental overdose deaths in Rhode Island totaled 308 in 2019, marking the state’s third consecutive year of declines in such deaths, the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals said Wednesday.

Accidental overdose deaths in the state totaled 314 in 2018. Rhode Island saw a peak of accidental overdose deaths in 2016 at 336.

“We are pleased to see that the numbers are down for the third straight year,” said Kathryn Power, acting director of BHDDH, in a statement. “At the same time, we know that we are still fighting an overdose epidemic, and as we grapple with the coronavirus today, it’s more important than ever that we keep our actions focused and connect Rhode Islanders with critical resources and support.”

Of the 308 deaths in 2019, 256 involved opioids, but BHDDH said that alcohol and cocaine were also major contributors.

“Far from declaring victory, we must make sure that prevention activities are available in all our communities, make sure that treatment and recovery resources are available to all who need them, and make sure that people acknowledge that addiction is a disease and recovery is possible,” said Power.