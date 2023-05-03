R.I. adopts new crisis response software for natural disasters

PROVIDENCE – With natural disasters and severe weather events on the rise, Rhode Island is partnering with an Atlanta-based software development company in hopes of faster responses when emergencies strike.

With the partnership, all emergency managers throughout the state, including leaders in Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns and the Narragansett Indian Tribe, will have access to Crisis Track software by Juvare, which assists communities collecting data and completing paperwork needed to receive federal disaster assistance.

Marc R. Pappas, director of the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement that the technology is one way “to facilitate the safety and security of Rhode Island residents after a disaster.

“This software is an important addition to the recovery toolbox at the agency,” Pappas added.

- Advertisement -

The Crisis Track platform “will enable the citizens of Rhode Island to directly report damage information to the state and enhance the capabilities of Rhode Island’s emergency managers, making it easier for them to navigate the complexities of disaster response and recovery,” Sam Klietz, chief client officer at Juvare, said in a statement.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.