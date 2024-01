Save the Date for PBN's newest summit discussing Biotechnology and Life Sciences; Blue Economy: Offshore Wind & Marine Technology and Renewable Energy and Sustainability

WARWICK – The R.I. Airport Corp. confirmed on Tuesday it has extended CEO and President Iftikhar Ahmad’s contract through Oct. 12, 2026. The three-year extension, effective as of Oct. 13, 2023, will pay Ahmad, who oversees all airport operations in the state, including Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, an annual base salary of $483,267

The three-year extension, effective as of Oct. 13, 2023, will pay Ahmad, who oversees all airport operations in the state, including Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, an annual base salary of $483,267 supplemented by a performance bonus and other benefits.

Last year, Ahmad made $785,468 in total earnings, making him the second-highest-paid public sector employee in Rhode Island. University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach Ryan “Archie” Miller was the top earner last year at $1.4 million.

In a press release Tuesday, the R.I. Airport Corp. board of directors defended Ahmad’s compensation package, adding Ahmad’s earnings ranked ninth among 21 airport authorities analyzed in an executive compensation study.

Ahmad’s annual base salary was $346,500 when he became CEO and president of the airport’s board in October 2016. His predecessor, Kelly J. Fredericks, who was CEO for three years, made $302,900 in base salary in 2015 and received a $66,188 incentive bonus that year, according to a Providence Business News report.

Ahmad previously served as director of aviation at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and held airport management positions in Nashville, Tenn.; Dayton, Ohio; and Houston.