R.I. among 13 honorees for PBN’s 2025 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards program

PROVIDENCE – The State of Rhode Island, Revive Therapeutic Services and Amica Mutual Insurance Co. are among 13 honorees who will be recognized in Providence Business News’ 2025 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.
The annual program recognizes commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2025 winners will be honored in a breakfast ceremony and summit on Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.
The State of Rhode Island was named the 2205 Overall Diversity Champion for its initiatives supporting diversity in hiring and recruitment. Methods implemented to widen applicant pools include partnering with local universities and minority-serving institutions, expanding bilingual outreach to immigrant communities and implementing human resource training on equitable evaluation standards.
The state government has also taken steps to improve retention and employee growth especially among underrepresented demographics, through inclusive practices such as mentorship and leadership training programs.
Other winners recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion are:
- Arts – Small Company: Academy Players of Rhode Island
- Arts - Large Company: Trinity Repertory Company
- Education: Won Strategy
- Food/beverage: Feast and Fettle
- Government/City: Pawtucket Commerce Dept.
- Health Care – Small Company: Revive Therapeutic Services
- Health Care – Mid-Size Company: Rhode Island Free Clinic
- Health Care – Large Company: Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island
- Health Care – Enterprise Company: Care New England
- Not-for-profit: The MUSE Foundation of Rhode Island
- Professional Services - Consulting: City Personnel
- Professional Services – Financial: Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
Amica, City of Pawtucket, City Personnel, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and Revive Therapeutic Services are repeat winners of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Awards program.
A panel of experts will share their personal stories of challenges and successes and implementing and maintaining successful Diversity Equity & Inclusion programs within their organization in accordance with Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Returning as guest moderator is Kevin Matta, Diversity and Inclusion Professionals’ board president and the United Way’s senior director of people and culture – and PBN’s 2022 Diversity Champion.
Registration for the event can be found at PBN.com
. Amgen Rhode Island, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. and Bally’s Corp. are the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2025 Diversity Equity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.
(Veer Mudambi is PBN special projects editor and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.)