R.I. and Mass. gas prices remain level this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline remained unchanged from one week prior at $2.50 per gallon, 4 cents below the national average of $2.54 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the Ocean State ranged 26 cents from $2.39 to $2.65 per gallon. One year prior, prices were also $2.50 per gallon.

“AAA forecasts that 104 million Americans will travel by car – the most on record for a year-end holiday,” said AAA Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Lloyd Albert in a statement. “The substantial number of motorists has caused some state averages to increase heading into the holiday week, but these jumps aren’t big and won’t last long or linger past the holiday season.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.78 per gallon, ranging from $2.66 to $2.99 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.97, ranging from $2.86 to $3.19 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.02, ranging from $2.89 to $3.35 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained unchanged from last week at $2.52 per gallon, 2 cents below the national average. Prices ranged 72 cents from $2.33 to $3.05 per gallon. Prices were 5 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.78 per gallon, ranging from $2.69 to $3.09 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.92, ranging from $2.74 to $3.39 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.97, ranging from $2.69 to $3.29 per gallon.