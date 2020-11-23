R.I. and Mass. gas prices remain unchanged this week

THE AVERAGE PRICE of regular gas in Rhode Island remained unchanged from one week prior at $2.08 per gallon on Monday. / AP FILE PHOTO/JOHN RAOUX
PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.08 per gallon, level with one week prior and 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.11 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year over year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”

Prices in the state were 43 cents higher one year prior.

  • Midgrade gas averaged $2.49 per gallon.
  • Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.
  • Diesel fuel averaged $2.58 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.07 per gallon, level with one week prior and 49 cents lower than one year prior.

  • Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.43 per gallon.
  • Premium gas averaged $2.65 per gallon.
  • Diesel fuel averaged $2.52 per gallon.

