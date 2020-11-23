R.I. and Mass. gas prices remain unchanged this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.08 per gallon, level with one week prior and 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.11 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“Typically, cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during a holiday weekend, but that is just not the case this year,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “AAA forecasted a decrease in Thanksgiving travel year over year due to increasing COVID-19 positive case numbers, renewed quarantine guidelines and the latest CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance. All of this has prompted Americans, who had plans to travel, to reconsider spending the holiday at home.”

Prices in the state were 43 cents higher one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.49 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.58 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.07 per gallon, level with one week prior and 49 cents lower than one year prior.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.43 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.65 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.52 per gallon.