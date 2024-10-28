R.I. awards $2.75M to 29 communities for energy efficiency

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The state has awarded $2.75 million to 29 communities for energy efficiency projects, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday. The state’s Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program is supported by $1.5 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and $1.25 million from the state’s Regional

PROVIDENCE

– The state has awarded $2.75 million to 29 communities for energy efficiency projects, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.

The state's Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program is supported by $1.5 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and $1.25 million from the state’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative program.

The funds were awarded to support the reduction of carbon emissions and community energy use, as well as improve the efficiency of facilities and contribute to the growth of the clean energy economy.

“The Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program demonstrates our continuous effort to invest in Rhode Island cities and towns,” McKee said. “These energy-efficient upgrades not only enhance our municipalities but also bring us closer to a more-resilient future.”

Of the state’s 39 municipalities, 10

Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland,

East Providence

,

North Providence

, Pawtucket, Providence,

South Kingstown

, Warwick and Woonsocket

will receive funds directly from the U.S. Department of Energy and did not need to apply.

Of the 29 communities receiving federal funding directly from OER, 25 have been awarded. Funds need to be spent by the end of calendar 2025 and communities are pursuing a number of different projects, including:

High-efficiency LED lighting

Weatherization, insulation, and other building envelope improvements

High-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment

Air source heat pumps for heating and cooling

High-efficiency window and door replacements

Building control systems to improve the efficiency and operation of HVAC equipment

Geothermal heating and cooling system

Community energy planning and project implementation support.

Each of these projects will improve the efficiency, comfort, and operation of key municipal facilities and support carbon emission reductions and energy savings across Rhode Island.

“This initiative is an important step in reducing carbon emissions, reducing municipalities long-term energy costs, and advancing our Act on Climate objectives," said Acting R.I. Office of Energy Resources Commissioner Chris Kearns.