R.I. awards $2.75M to 29 communities for energy efficiency

By
-
THE STATE has awarded $2.75 million from the Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee, the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and Rhode Island’s congressional delegates announced Monday. 

PROVIDENCE – The state has awarded $2.75 million to 29 communities for energy efficiency projects, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.  The state’s Energy Efficiency Conservation Block Grant Program is supported by $1.5 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and $1.25 million from the state’s Regional

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Potential Tax Changes

The upcoming 2024 election will have a major impact on tax policy, specifically provisions created…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR