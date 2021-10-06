R.I. bankruptcy filings dip to 59 in September

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island bankruptcy filings totaled 59 in September, a decline from 77 the previous month and 102 in September 2020, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Rhode Island data.

Fifty-six of the bankruptcy filings last month were from consumers, while three were from businesses.

Forty-four of the filings were for Chapter 7 protection, and 15 were for Chapter 13 protection.

Chapter 7 discharges qualifying debt, although when it involves a company it is likely that the entity will be liquidated as part of the process. Chapter 7 is the most common form of bankruptcy in the country. Chapter 13 involves repayment of debts, often by establishing a repayment plan that allows unsecured creditors to recover part or all of what they are owed.

- Advertisement -

For 2021, bankruptcy filings in Rhode Island totaled 774 at the end of September, a decline from 1,086 filings in the same period a year earlier.