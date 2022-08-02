R.I. Blood Center says supply at emergency low, urges donations

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Blood Center is stepping up efforts to increase donations this summer amid a current blood shortage emergency.

The nonprofit said Tuesday the state’s current blood supply level is at one to two days, well below the ideal level of five to seven days.

“It is especially hard to recover from back-to-back traumas or high usage cases in the summer months when inventory tends to be at its most challenging levels,” said Jacqueline Gatlin, director of hospital services for Rhode Island Blood Center.

To encourage donations, the nonprofit is bringing back its popular Pint for a Pint campaign for a fourth year. Now through Sept. 10, each volunteer 21 and older will receive a free pint of beer at one of eight participating breweries for each pint of blood donated. In addition, all donors will be enter to win a $100 gift card redeemable at more than 200 retailers nationwide.

“At this time, there is no substitute for human blood, and we encourage people to roll up their sleeves to donate and help save a life. We are grateful for our participating breweries teaming up with RIBC to raise awareness during a difficult time of year for blood donations,” said Caitlin Grimaldi Flick, marketing and communications manager for Rhode Island Blood Center.

To make an appointment, call 800-283.8385 or visit ribc.org.