R.I. budget director to leave at end of Aug.

PROVIDENCE – Jonathan Womer, director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget, will leave his position on Aug. 27, the R.I. Department of Administration announced Friday.

The department said that Womer will continue to work with Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s administration before beginning a new job at The Policy Lab at Brown University.

“Serving in Gov. McKee’s and former Gov. [Gina M.] Raimondo’s administration has been an incredible privilege. I want to thank Gov. McKee and I wish him and his team the [utmost] success,” Womer said in a statement.

Womer has served as director of the OMB since 2015.

“Jonathan is a true professional with a remarkable and invaluable understanding of the budget process here in Rhode Island. We thank him for his support during an unprecedented fiscal year 2022 budget process – his partnership with our team was crucial to getting the job done. Our administration is grateful for Jonathan’s contributions to state government over the last six years and we wish him the very best in his next chapter,” McKee said in a statement.