R.I. Business Competition announces 2020 finalists

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Business Competition announced six finalists for its 2020 competition on Friday.

Competition participants were chosen in two tracks, Entrepreneur and MedTech, the organization said. This year, finalists will compete for awards valued at a combined $150,000. Finalists in the MedTech track will also be eligible for special awards of $15,000 in services from the New England Medical Innovation Center in conjunction with R.I. Commerce Corp.

The event will be held virtual at a date yet to be announced

Finalists include,

In the Entrepreneurship track:

Cloud Agronomics Inc., which is developing an analytics platform marketed to traders and producers using cameras mounted on aircraft to gather crop data.

Flux Marine, which is developing zero-emissions electric outboard boat motors.

Retail Marketpoint, which has developed a universal and real-time measure of any location in the United States for a retail brand or concept.

In the MedTech track:

bosWell, which is developing a two-sided marketplace to connect health plans to community-based organizations, with a free application for client management that links individuals at these touch points to care teams.

Resusci Tech, which is developing a technology service to give people the ability to perform CPR accurately in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Synapse Dental, which has developed a low-cost, effective device to mitigate oral and dental pain in under two minutes for most oral-pain issues.

This year’s panelists include:

Kim Anderson, impact investor and owner of Plant City

Peggy Farrell, partner at Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP

Katharine Flynn, executive director at University of Rhode Island’s Business Engagement Center

Carol Malysz, executive director at RI Bio

Anthony Mangiarelli, partner at Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co.

Aidan Petrie, founding partner at New England Medical Innovation Center

Jennifer Rousseau, director of strategic planning for new ventures at Altus Dental Insurance Co.

Thorne Sparkman, managing director at Slater Technology Fund

Jeffrey Wilhelm, chief technology officer at Envision Technology Advisors LLC