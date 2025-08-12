R.I. cannabis commission revokes cultivator’s license for ‘egregious’ violations

WARWICK – Citing failure to comply with a May consent order, repeated violations of state regulations and the arrest of its founder for attempting to flee with more than 250 pounds of marijuana, the Cannabis Control Commission on Aug. 7 revoked the cultivator license of Hopkington-based cultivator THCBD LLC.
After repeated violations dating back to 2021, state regulators imposed an administrative hold on THCBD's cultivation license issued in December 2023 for violations, including the unlawful disabling of the remote surveillance system, failure to hire a compliance officer or maintain accurate inventory tracking and nonpayment of a $800,000 penalty.
On June 27, Richmond Police arrested THCBD founder Anthony Walker, 44, of Brooklyn, N.Y., in response to a request from state inspectors who had arrived at the facility to observe the previously ordered destruction of all of the remaining Cannabis at the Mechanic Road facility site no later than July 15 per a consent order issued in May.
Upon arrival, inspectors spotted a U-Haul truck being driven by a man, later identified as Walker, and pursued the vehicle until Richmond Police arrived. Walker was apprehended after fleeing on foot into the woods. He was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute.
According to the order, state inspectors later found bags of untagged cannabis hidden in a ceiling and attic space above THCBD's break room.
The move was the first official enforcement action by the commission since the R.I. Cannabis Office assumed oversight responsibilities from the R.I. Department of Business Regulation in May.
Before the vote, Cannabis Commission Chairwoman Kimberly Ahern cited the "longstanding pattern" of THCBD's “egregious” statutory violations.
“This is a decision of last resort and I don’t think should ever be taken lightly,” she said, calling the revocation a message to “current and future licensees ... that [violations] won't be accepted condoned or tolerated.”
The Hopkington-based cannabis company was first issued a license to grow medical Cannabis in 2019. In 2023 the Cannabis brand TICAL, backed by New York-based rapper Method Man, announced a partnership with THCBD and several other cultivators in a "strategic move" tapping into the expertise of Rhode Island’s top cultivators.
Nathaniel Vereen, the co-founder of TICAL said the collaboration with THCBD, “one of the state’s premier "Black cultivators" was "a source of pride and optimism for our future here.”
Messages to Walker and TICAL were not immediately returned.
According to judicial records, Walker was released on bond and given permission to travel out of state while the case is pending. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 .
