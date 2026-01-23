R.I. cannabis panel receives 98 applications for retail dispensary licenses

WARWICK – The Cannabis Control Commission said that 98 entities have submitted applications for retail cannabis dispensary licenses. During its meeting on Jan. 16, Cannabis Office Administrator Michelle E. Reddish said that due to a lack of applicants in two of the six designated zones, a maximum of 20 licenses will be issued rather than the 24 allowable under state law. There were 56 applications for a general retail license, almost half in Zone 6, which includes Pawtucket and East Providence. There were two applications in Zone 3 and none for Zone 1. Overall, 23 applications were for social equity licenses, said Reddish. Twelve of the 19 applications for worker co-ops were in Zone 2, which includes Providence, North Providence and Central Falls. Reddish said the seven dispensaries now in operation reached a combined $120.1 million in retail sales last calendar year. The date for the lottery drawing to determine the right to compete with the seven dispensaries already in operation has yet to be scheduled. As part of the licensing requirements, all majority owners must complete an NCIC background check by Feb. 2, and those who fail to meet that deadline “risk delays in the processing of any associated application and may be prohibited from continuing in the application,” according to a CCC advisory. Prospective license holders are also facing a March 2 deadline to submit evidence to the CCC of final zoning approval from the municipality in which they plan to operate. Reddish said the office has been working with municipalities in preparation for a 45-day review process that will begin sometime in March. Any application that hasn’t received final zoning approval risks being disqualified. ”We are doing our best to make this process as easy and user friendly as possible,” she said. Created as a three-member panel, the CCC has operated without a chairperson since the October resignation of former chair Kim Ahern, who is running for R.I. Attorney General. Requests for an update on the status of that vacancy were not immediately returned.