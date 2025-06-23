R.I. cannabis commission starts process for issuing new compassion center license

WARWICK – The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission is proceeding with issuing a compassion center license for northern Rhode Island after a company that had been previously given the license for a dispensary in Woonsocket has withdrawn its plans The commission says it voted on June 18 to restart the application process with previous applicants that had qualified for an original lottery for the license in the fall of 2021. “The Cannabis Office is ready and able to implement this limited reopening in alignment with the Commission’s regulations,” said Cannabis Office Administrator Michelle Reddish. “We are prepared to guide previously qualified applicants through the update process and ensure all submissions reflect current regulatory standards.” The license is for Zone 1, which includes Burrillville, Cumberland, Glocester, North Smithfield and Woonsocket. The town of Smithfield voted by referendum to prohibit new cannabis licenses in town. The Zone 1 compassion center license was initially issued to R.M.I. Compassion Center Inc. in the fall of 2021 by a lottery, but its plans to open a cannabis sales site in Woonsocket never got off the ground. At first, the city's zoning board rejected a special use permit for R.M.I. in Walnut Hill Plaza. An R.I. Superior Court judge overturned that decision two years later, but the center never opened. R.M.I. withdrew in January. As of now, the state has seven operational compassion centers, none located in northern Rhode Island. The renewed license process would allow an eighth center. Meanwhile, cannabis control officials are getting ready to start issuing up to 24 retail licenses, too. State records show that, in October 2021, five applicants for the Zone 1 license qualified for the lottery: In addition to R.M.I., there was Livity Compassion Center, Medici Compassionate Care Center Inc., New Leaf Compassion Center Inc., doing business as Fine Fettle Dispensary and Pinnacle Compassion Center Inc. The cannabis commission will give the previously qualified applicants three months to supplement their original submissions to meet updated state regulations. All documentation must be submitted by Sept. 18. Applicants must meet current regulatory requirements, including proof of zoning approval, operational readiness and safety standards. To be eligible, applicants must also maintain substantial continuity with their original business structure and ownership. The commission said its decision to proceed does not guarantee licensure for any previously qualified applicant. If the previously qualified applicants fail to meet the commission’s updated regulations by the September deadline, the commission said it may vote to initiate a new application process.