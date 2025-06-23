R.I. cannabis commission starts process for issuing new compassion center license

By
-
THE R.I. CANNABIS CONTROL COMMISSION on June 18 voted to proceed with the application process to award a Zone 1 compassion center license. The entity previous awarded the license withdrew in January.
THE R.I. CANNABIS CONTROL COMMISSION on June 18 voted to proceed with the application process to award a Zone 1 compassion center license. The entity previous awarded the license withdrew in January.

WARWICK – The R.I. Cannabis Control Commission is proceeding with issuing a compassion center license for northern Rhode Island after a company that had been previously given the license for a dispensary in Woonsocket has withdrawn its plans The commission says it voted on June 18 to restart the application process with previous applicants that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR