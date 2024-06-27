R.I. Coalition for Elder Justice names Covington new director

WARWICK – Robin Covington, who has more than 15 years of experience advancing initiatives that address elder abuse, neglect and exploitation, will now lead the Rhode Island Coalition for Elder Justice as its first director, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
The coalition was created in 2021 by the Saint Elizabeth Community through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. It serves as a partnership with senior service agencies, community and advocacy groups and law enforcement, among other groups, to create an effective community coordinated response to the abuse of older adults.
The coalition says Covington previously served with the East Bay Community Action Program as its senior director of healthy aging. There, she managed and fostered partnerships to enhance senior well-being within the state’s East Bay, the coalition says.
Now, Covington will oversee the coalition’s direction, advocacy efforts, and programs aimed at preventing elder abuse and ensuring justice for older adults, the coalition says. She will work closely with policymakers, community leaders, and partner organizations to strengthen protections and support systems for seniors.
“I am honored to join the Elder Justice Coalition and lead our efforts to safeguard the rights and dignity of older adults,” Covington said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated members and partners to create lasting change and ensure that every senior can live free from abuse and exploitation.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.