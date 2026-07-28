R.I. Commerce awards $2.9M to 24 development projects

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday awarded nearly $3 million in Main Street and Site Readiness incentives to 24 projects.
The programs provide funding to municipalities and developers throughout the state to complete local development projects and improve commercial districts. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who serves as board chairman, said these awards will help “invigorate communities and strengthen local economies – ensuring Rhode Island is well-positioned for current and future growth.”
“Strong communities are built by investing in the places where people live, work, shop and visit,” he said.
R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor said both programs help lay the groundwork for “advancing projects that further strengthen our economy and create stronger, more vibrant communities for our businesses and residents.”
The six Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund projects totaling $929,100 were awarded to:
- Bristol: $105,500 to design transportation and public infrastructure plans with a focus on curbing traffic and improving safety for sidewalks, crossings, bicycle access and general traffic flow on and around the Franklin Street area.
- North Smithfield: $145,600 to improve pedestrian experience, safety and aesthetic appeal of the North Smithfield Public Library area.
- Pawtucket: $300,000 for improvements to a restaurant and bar within the ground floor of the Dexter Street Commons mixed-use development.
- Providence: $110,000 toward restoring the La Pigna Arch at the entrance of Atwells Avenue.
- Providence Improvement District: $68,000 for the transformation of 19 vacant storefront window spaces.
- Thayer Street District Management Authority: $200,000 to install lights, murals, and improved nighttime safety measures designed to increase foot traffic and support tourism in the Providence Thayer Street corridor.
The 18 Site Readiness projects totaling $2,030,950 were awarded to:
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com
- 66 Libera St. in Cranston: $149,000 for a renovation of 66 Libera St. to serve as the new headquarters of Del's Lemonade & Refreshments Inc.
- 170 Main Street Revitalization and Re-Use in Westerly: $75,000 for architecture , engineering, and permitting-related services required to advance construction of a two-unit residential mixed-use building with office space and warehouse functionality.
- 701 Dexter Street Resiliency & Revitalization Initiative on Central Falls: $100,000 for the conversion of the city owned parking facility at 701 Dexter St.
- 715R Branch Ave. in Providence: $75,000 for architectural, engineering, permitting, and predevelopment work to advance the adaptive reuse project into permitting, financing and the construction readiness phase.
- 3110 West Shore Road Redevelopment in Warwick: $40,000 for demolition, site clearing, and preparation work to ready the site for new construction, enabling the Warwick Housing Authority to move a shovel ready affordable housing project into development.
- Axelrod Historic Sign Restoration Project in Providence: $75,000 for restoration and preservation of the historic Axelrod sign on Weybosset Street.
- Cathedral Square Revitalization Project in Providence: $125,000 for engineering, design, and permitting work needed to advance Cathedral Square from conceptual planning to shovel ready construction as part of the city’s broader public space modernization initiative.
- Centredale Village Commerce District Street Light Replacement Project in North Providence: $392,950 to replace 101 dilapidated streetlights in Centredale Village.
- City of Central Falls Parking Plan: $60,000 for development of a comprehensive, data driven parking plan that evaluates current and future parking needs, identifies opportunities for improved land use and mobility, and establishes modern policies to support economic development, housing production, transportation efficiency and urban planning.
- Clear River Industrial Site Readiness and BioChar Pilot Project in Burrillville: $25,000 to create a fully permitted, shovel-ready industrial parcel that enables the development of a biochar manufacturing facility.
- The Envision School at 218 Blackstone in Providence: $60,000 for Site specific preparation and utility improvement work required to bring the 218 Blackstone parcel to a fully developable condition, enabling the $35.2 million school construction project to break ground on schedule.
- Woonsocket Facade Revitalization Project in Woonsocket: $265,000 for restoration including installation of new doors, windows, and sidings of buildings on Court Street.
- RIBC Burrillville: $100,000 for engineering, environmental due diligence, and permitting required to subdivide a 6.25-acre industrial parcel on Clear River Drive and deliver a shovel-ready site for a biochar manufacturing facility that will convert local scrap wood into a carbon-negative product aligned with state clean-energy and waste-diversion goals.
- Shannock Mill Project LLC in Richmond: $94,000 for site preparation and redevelopment design work essential to moving the project from environmental cleanup into construction of new housing, public space, and adaptive reuse commercial areas.
- Sincere Health Community Wellness & Youth Development Center in West Warwick: $40,000 for interior build out, code compliance upgrades, and essential structural, electrical, plumbing, and accessibility improvements needed to prepare the space for community programming and long term public use.
- The Town Dock Narragansett: $100,000 to install a brand-new plate freezer, cooler, and freezer that will increase freezing and storage capacity to 7 million pounds of fish.
- Town of Warren Economic Development Implementation Plan: $100,000 to advance a redevelopment strategy focused on adaptive reuse of underutilized and historic properties on Main Street and Water Street.
- Woonsocket Main Street Corridor in Woonsocket: $155,000 to improve walkability, corridor lighting, and visibility to support future housing.