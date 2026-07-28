R.I. Commerce awards $2.9M to 24 development projects

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THE R.I. COMMERCE CORP. BOARD of directors on Monday approved nearly $3 million in Main Street and Site Readiness incentives to 24 projects.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Monday awarded nearly $3 million in Main Street and Site Readiness incentives to 24 projects. The programs provide funding to municipalities and developers throughout the state to complete local development projects and improve commercial districts. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who serves as board chairman, said

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