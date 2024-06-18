R.I. Commerce awards $4M for Commercial District Improvements 

PROVIDENCE – State officials on Tuesday announced the latest grant recipients of a pair of infrastructure and commercial revitalization programs run through R.I. Commerce Corp. Awarded on a competitive basis, the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund provides grants to municipalities and economic development agencies for improvements to commercial districts, while the Site Readiness Program partners with municipalities and developers to fund site planning and other technical assistance. The scope of both programs was expanded this year to allow funds to go toward technical assistance and support for planning, engineering, design and environmental assessments. R.I. Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner on Tuesday said these investments in state infrastructure will benefit the state and local economy. “We know that when we attract new visitors and spending to our local communities and business districts, we foster sustained, long-term economic growth for small businesses across the state,” she said. Streetscape improvement fund grant recipients include:, $30,000 to support municipal assistance for the town's 2025 Comprehensive Plan., $25,000 for Gooding Avenue improvements., $250,000 to improve the Arlington Streetscape and other amenities to a portion of Cranston Street., $200,000 toward connecting Mill Street park with the Amaral Building., $343,000 to support improvements to Main Street., $25,000 for improvements to the Watchemoket/ Warren Avenue Commercial Corridor., $26,000 to fund cohort support, data collection, and analysis for the development of a statewide Main Street network., $250,000 to support improving the aesthetic appeal of the Atwood Avenue and Hartford Avenue corridors., $100,000 to extend a sidewalk an additional 650 ft. from Cabot Street to the intersection with River Road., $50,000 for Atlantic Beach District support and amenities along Aquidneck Avenue., $150,000 toward a new Main Street plaza, $1.25 million to create signage for both the Downtown Providence Parks Network and nearby commercial corridors; upgrade the existing street lighting on Atwells Avenue;and implement pedestrian safety and traffic calming strategies along Wayland Square.to improve visual cohesiveness within the downtown parks.to support the construction of a 5 ft. concrete sidewalk spanning 1,600 feet along Cedar Swamp Road and Route 5.to support a revitalization plan to include mixed-use development projects and identification of the town’s assets., $150,000 to enhance the tourism district.to help identify and brand a portion of the area represented by the West Broadway Neighborhood Association as a commercial district, which would extend from I-95 to Route 6/10 and bordered by Broadway, Cranston Street, and Union Avenue. Site readiness grant recipients include:, $125,000 to assist with the renovation of 50 Sims Ave., $125,000 to assist in the redevelopment of land on West Main Road and Coddington Highway., $150,000 to assist with obtaining a site study for initial carrier pipes on the Route 146/146A corridor., $150,000 for an infrastructure project along Metacom Avenue. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com