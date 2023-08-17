$1.47M in streetscape improvement grants awarded

PROVIDENCE – Ten projects are set to share in more than $1.47 million from a competitive grant program designed to supplement funding to improve commercial districts across Rhode Island.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee joined state and local officials in Lincoln on Thursday to announce the latest round of awardees from the Main Street Rhode Island Streetscape Improvement Fund to upgrade sidewalk safety, signage, building facades and street lighting.

Administered by R.I. Commerce Corp., the awards are given to municipalities and economic development agencies to assist in revitalization efforts in local business districts in “areas that are walkable and attract residents and visitors,” according to a Thursday press release.

The program mandates that projects already have matching funds and prioritizes those that can be completed within 18 months.

“The Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund is one of many tools Commerce uses to help bolster the economies of our communities and our state,” said Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner, adding the funding will “help pave the way for new small businesses and economic expansion.”

The state has awarded $3 million under the program to date, and a second round of project applications will be issued in late 2023, according to R.I. Commerce. Applications for the latest round closed on March 29.

“Main Streets are the center of economic development in our cities and towns,” said McKee. “As a former mayor, I know the difficulty in finding funding for improvement projects such as these. Making these investments are important for the success of our businesses and communities.”

McKee previously served three terms as mayor of Cumberland, a town that will receive $350,000 in this round toward the $66 million redevelopment of Ann & Hope Way, including improved lighting, landscaping and “distinctive street signs,” according to the announcement.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said, “By making streets safer, more accessible and more enjoyable, we’re maximizing the amount of space in our communities that are dedicated to the people who live there.”

Other awardees include:

$150,000 to the Black Block Community Foundation to assist in the installation of large murals and other improvements to increase foot traffic and public art in Pawtucket.

$25,000 to the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council to support the implementation of a new wayfinding system, to include related social media and physical signage, featuring the Pawtucket Visitor Center.

$125,000 to the City of Cranston to revitalize a major business corridor and neighborhood in the heart of the city. Funding will help implement Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walkways, more streetlighting for pedestrian safety, trash receptacles and more.

$100,000 to the Providence Downtown Improvement District (DID) to help maintain and improve the cleanliness of the city of Providence. Funding will support replacing 100 trash receptacles initially purchased in 2005.

$200,000 to Southside Community Land Trust to help revitalize Haward Linden Plaza in Providence, including new trees, fencing, pollinator habitats, permeable ground surfaces for parking, demarcated space for garden resource distribution, bike racks, new crosswalk striping, pedestrian scale lighting and an enclosed space for waste and recycling dumpsters.

$123,000 to the Block Island Chamber of Commerce to expand Mary D. Park, including extensive landscaping, the installation of a new pathway, and the rebuilding of a historic stone wall.

$110,000 to the Pawtucket Foundation to fully light the interior of Pawtucket’s Main Street parking garage and to support the planned street conversion of one-way roads to two-way traffic to provide better access to amenities in the area.

$40,000 to the town of Burrillville to add to the investment into the Pascoag and Harrisville redevelopment districts, by adding year-round lights over Main Street, and installing illuminated displays in green spaces to help attract visitors.

$250,000 to the town of Lincoln to improve pedestrian safety and implement ADA-standard sidewalks. Funding will also support landscape improvements along sidewalks.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.