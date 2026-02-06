R.I. Commerce Corp. awards $250K in grants for World Cup planning

Step Into the Future: Attend the Emerging Industries Summit

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Friday unanimously awarded $250,000 in grants to three organizations to help prepare the state for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., from June 13 to July 9. The nonprofit Ocean State 2026 will get $100,000 to fund World Cup watch

PROVIDENCE –

The R.I. Commerce Corp. board of directors on Friday unanimously awarded $250,000 in grants to three organizations to help prepare the state for

the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., from June 13 to July 9.

The nonprofit Ocean State 2026 will get $100,000 to fund World Cup watch parties, one of which is planned in Providence, said

Mark Brodeur, Commerce Corp. vice president of tourism.

Ocean State 2026 and its executive director

former Commerce Secretary Elizabeth M. Tanner

working to secure private funding aimed at maximizing tourism opportunities across Rhode Island.

Another $50,000 grant will go to the R.I. Hospitality Association to train industry workers in the

"understanding of the international consumer," he said.

And $100,000 will go to United Way of Rhode Island so the organization can

recruit volunteers to work during the tournament.

Brodeur said the quasi-public agency and other stakeholders have been

"working as a unit.

“We really want to make this a success," he said.

After the vote

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, who serves as board chairman, said he has been meeting regularly with Tanner

to receive updates on the fundraising.

“Hopefully she will be bringing more assets to the table because we are going to need more,” he said.

– are alsoEstimates suggest the influx of tourists could generate more than $300 million in economic impact for the Rhode Island, which will need approximately $4 million to $5 million to maximize tourism opportunities from the up to 1 million visitors to the region and the more than 400,000 visitors expected to travel through the Providence metro area during the tournament.